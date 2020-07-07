Inez Reid
Augusta, GA—Inez Reid, age 96 entered into rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She was born in Evans to the late Larcie Davidson and Laura Anderson Davidson. Inez exemplified God's love and generosity which she showed to her family and through her job where she was a houseparent at Gracewood Hospital. Because she had no sons of her own, she spent more than thirty years at the hospital caring for the boys and men who were residents there- including cooking for them on her days off and taking them on picnics. She was a devoted member of Westside Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening. Inez was the epitome of Proverbs 31 by working vigorously, extending her hands to the needy, and showing strength when her husband died in 1957 leaving her to raise her children alone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence D. Reid; infant son, Tommy Reid; and her grandson-in-law, Edward Whitehurst.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Smith (Troy) of Appling and Patricia Bailey (George) of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Kim White (Roy), Robin Whitehurst, Kay Johnson (Kyle), and Scott Daniels (Stephanie); four great grandchildren, Taylor LaFevre (Tyler), Ansleigh Justice (Andrew), Hayden Sellers (Luke), and Carson Johnson; and her caregiver and friend, Shelba. She was also excitedly anticipating the birth of her first great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Friday in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Roy White and Reverend Robert Lehn will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, Georgia 30907.
