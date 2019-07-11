|
|
Inez "Mema" Rollins, 88, passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 11 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am on Friday, July 12 at Botsford Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019