W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Ingrid Charles

Ingrid Charles Obituary
Mrs. Ingrid Charles
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs . Ingrid Charles, 72, beloved wife and mother entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Ingrid loved to cook, bake, sew and she also Loved the Ocean.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother.
Surviving family members are her devoted husband, Nathaniel Charles; son, Kenneth Charles of Hephzibah, GA; daughter, Natasha of Ashville, NC; and a sister Christel Engel of Weiterstadt, Deuthschland; and a host of nieces, nephews, and devoted friends .
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date due to the present restrictions on social gathering.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date due to the present restrictions on social gathering.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
