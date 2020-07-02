Ira Collins
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Ira Collins, 94, husband of Marilene Bullard, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at University Hospital.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The service can be viewed via Livestream by using the following link: http://livestream.com/RowlandFord/events/9200676
.
There will be no formal visitation but friends may view his body and sign the guestbook from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM today at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home. Social distancing and masking are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Bel-Ridge Baptist Church, 108 Monterey Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/3/2020