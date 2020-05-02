|
|
Irene Hogg
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Irene Hogg wife of the late Simon Hogg entered into rest on Thursday, April 30,2020. A private graveside service will be held. Survivors are; daughters, Jennifer Moore, Everlena Moore; sons, Norvee ( Dionna) Thomas, Tony ( Sophia) Moore ; stepdaughter, Lisa ( Daryl) Goodloe; devoted niece and nephew; Cynthia Thomas, Rickey Thomas; sister, Loree ( Everette) Carter, a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020