Mrs. Irene M. Taylor
Augusta, GA—Peacefully entered into rest on on Friday August 23, 2019. She was born November 11, 1946 to the late Thomas and Veronica Johnson Moore of Columbia County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband R.J. Taylor and son Jerry B. Taylor. Mrs Taylor leaves to treasure fond loving memorize with her daughter Yvette Taylor of Hawkinsville, GA, Four sisters Jessie (Mack) Burroughs of Augusta, GA, Elouise Carwell, Bernice Moore, Dorothy (Joseph) Glover,of Augusta, GA, Four brothers Thomas (Gina) Moore of Mexico, Joseph (Gean) Moore of Charlotte, N.C., James (Margaret) Moore of Hephzibah, GA and Lloyd (Jacqueline) Moore of Warrenton, GA and a host of Grand and Great Grand children, Other Relatives and Dear Friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019