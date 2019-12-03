Home

Irene Melissa Ann Simpkins Obituary
Irene Melissa Ann Simpkins
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Irene Melissa Ann Simpkins, of Womrath Court, entered into rest November 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Praise Place, formerly New Beginning Ministry, 338 Pine Log Road, Beech Island with Minister Dominique Simpkins Holmes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 12 pm. Interment will be in Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Simpkins, a native of Aiken County attended Midland Valley High School and Word of Life Assembly Church.
Survivors include a son, Shaivados Simpkins; a daughter, Sanquetta Simpkins; her parents, Charlie and Emma Starks Simpkins; two brothers, Wyman F. Simpkins and Anthony D. Simpkins; two sisters, Lisa Simpkins Crawford (Dale) and Monica Simpkins Green (Jerry); four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Dec.4, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
