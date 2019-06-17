|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Irene Nunes Gabriel, 83, who entered into rest June 15, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend J. Renaurd West officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Gabriel was a native of New Bedford, Massachusetts, having made North Augusta her home for the past 46 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and a graduate of Boston University with a Masters in Education. Mrs. Gabriel was the former Owner/Operator of the Pink Dipper Ice Cream Shop and enjoyed playing Bridge and shopping at Walmart. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Gabriel, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Jason Parker) Gabriel, North Augusta; a son, Joseph Gabriel, III, North Augusta; a granddaughter, Lynne Gabriel Beale.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 until 8.
The family request no flowers and suggest memorials may be made to the Hartzog Center of Aiken and Barnwell Counties, 431 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 17, 2019