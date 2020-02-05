The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Irene Robinson Hutchinson


1925 - 2020
Irene Robinson Hutchinson Obituary
Irene Robinson Hutchinson
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Irene Robinson Hutchinson, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at home.
She was born January 26, 1925, in Boone, N.C., a daughter of the late Eli and Nancy Ann Robinson.
Irene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Forrest Alan Hutchinson and her daughters, Jewel Weeks and Pamela Harden. She had 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three children, Henry Fields II, Helen Marion Langford, and James Monroe Fields, three grandchildren, Tammy Kay Fields, James Louis Johnson, Jr., Johnny Fields and 12 brothers and sisters.
She was a member of West Augusta Baptist Church and a homemaker. She also cared for children in her home, as well as, the church nursery. She was an avid gardener, and her yard is the showpiece of her neighborhood.
Funeral service will be held, Sunday, February 9th, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Les Smith and the Rev. Don Prosser, officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Jim Fields, Brian Kent, Scott Weeks, Michael Weeks, Russell Fields, Ryan Sumner, and Lee Harden will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the , 106 SRP Dr., Evans, GA 30809 or to Southern Pines Baptist Church, 4289 Southern Pines Dr., Evans, GA 30809.
Visitation is from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service, at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
