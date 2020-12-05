Iris Ann Gay Blackwell
Augusta, Georgia—Iris Ann Gay Blackwell, 77, wife of the late Charles D. Blackwell, II, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Harlem Memorial Gardens, Harlem, Ga. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 PM until time of graveside service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Blackwell was born in Appling, Ga. to the late John Thomas and Bertha Morris Gay. She had worked as a seamstress for Homestead Draperies. Her love for Jesus was evident by the way she lived her life. She was a mother to many, a great wife, aunt and sister, who always put others before herself. She was a caretaker for her mother and her brother, Thomas P. Gay, whom she took care of for 25 years.
Left to cherish his memory are, her three sons, Brian Blackwell (Shelly), Kenneth Blackwell (Rebecca) and Charles D. Blackwell, III (Kimberly); An adopted son, Bruce Rainey; brother, Charles Gay ("Tiny" Virginia); one daughter, Tootsie Reeves; sister, Sarah Inez Johnson; Grandchildren, Michael, Johnathan, Jacob, Matt, September, "Lil" Iris, Charles David IV, Edie, Josh, Leslie, Taylor, Hunter, Caitlin and Caroline; Great-grandchildren, Kendra, Travis, Aubrie, Carson and Sam; and her fur baby "Bubba".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Blackwell, II, her son, Kevin Bruce Blackwell (Cynthia), and three brothers, Jackie Gay (Laura), Johnny Morris ("Jack" Hazel) and Thomas P. Gay.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons that she loved and was always there for.
We ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 700 PM at Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, Ga.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com
to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday December 6, 2020