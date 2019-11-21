|
|
Iris Pearl Hobbs Wootton King
Morrow, GA—Iris Pearl Hobbs King, 80, beloved wife of the late Bobby King of Morrow, GA, entered into rest Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at the Piedmont Physicians McDonough in Henry County, GA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow at Zoar Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wright Perdue, Stacey Greene, Jody Hobbs, Mike Hobbs, Mark Hobbs, Joey Smith, Jammie Smith, Luke Jackson, Josh Johns, and Barry Russell. The family will receive friends at Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson, GA on November 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iris was born in Glascock County on June 30, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Pearl Reese Davis Hobbs and the late Joseph Franklin Hobbs. She was also Preceded in death by 8 siblings, Lee Hobbs, Nora Russell, Lester Hobbs, Bobbie Whitaker, Doris Sleister, Janette Perdue, Ann Smith, and Davis Hobbs. Iris is survived by her 4 siblings, Barton Hobbs, Weslyn McGee, June Widener (Gussie), and Betty Jo Hobbs all of McDuffie County, GA; her companion and friend, Billy Thomas; sister-in-law, Maitland Hobbs of Warren County, GA; and many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Iris attended grade school at Purvis Schoolhouse in the panhandle area of Warren County, GA and graduated from Warrenton High School in 1957 in Warrenton, GA. Shortly thereafter, she enrolled in Greenleaf Business School, Atlanta, GA. After graduation she worked for Westinghouse Company. Iris then married Lowell Wootton of Atlanta, GA, after which they built a home in Forest Park, GA. Subsequently, she became an employee at Forest Park Children's Center retiring after 25 years. After marrying Bobby King of Morrow, GA, Iris and Bobby pursued their common interest of vegetable gardening. Over the years, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, and cooking. In each endeavor she was not one to shy away from a little sweat and a lot of hard work. She contributed on many occasions to the welfare, well-being, and enjoyment of siblings and family she had left behind in Warren County.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Iris King.
