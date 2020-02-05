|
Isaac "Bud" & Grace Holton
Charleston, SC—Mr. Isaac F. "Bud" Holton, Sr., 92, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Grace Brinkman Holton, 94, who entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. They were married for 70 years.
Bud was born in Fitzgerald, GA and served in the Navy during the end of WWII. Bud worked as an accountant and owned his own business. He also served as his church's treasurer for over ten years.
Grace was born in Abington, PA. Over the years she was a homemaker, secretary and worked with Bud in his business. Grace was a prayer warrior praying daily for a long list of people and she was actively involved supporting the gospel work of foreign missions.
Bud and Grace will be remembered as loving, kind, sacrificial parents and grandparents; as best friends to each other and as faithful friends to many over the years.
Family members include their daughter: Elaine H. Murray (Joey); sons: Isaac F. "Ike" Holton, Jr., DMD (Joanne); Philip W. Holton (Luanne). Three grandchildren: David Murray (Colleen), Joanna Murray (Tony), Annie Holton and three great grandchildren: Carter, Hattie and West Murray.
Funeral services for Bud and Grace will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dan Hollingsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the of America or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
