Isaiah "Ike" Brown
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Isaiah "Ike" Brown entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his son, Isaiah T. Brown, MD, Richmond, VA; daughter, Tamara Thomas, Atlanta; grandchildren, Peyton and Jonathan Thomas, Atlanta; sisters, Ruby (Eugene) Johnson, Augusta, Peggy (Ernest) Wideman, Hephzibah; brothers, Herman Brown Jr., Willie Brown, Davis (Lisa) Brown, Augusta; mother of his children, Mona Dillworth, Birmingham, AL; special friend, Delores Merriweather, Augusta; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Brown may be viewed on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
