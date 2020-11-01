1/1
Isaiah "Ike" Brown
Isaiah "Ike" Brown
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Isaiah "Ike" Brown entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his son, Isaiah T. Brown, MD, Richmond, VA; daughter, Tamara Thomas, Atlanta; grandchildren, Peyton and Jonathan Thomas, Atlanta; sisters, Ruby (Eugene) Johnson, Augusta, Peggy (Ernest) Wideman, Hephzibah; brothers, Herman Brown Jr., Willie Brown, Davis (Lisa) Brown, Augusta; mother of his children, Mona Dillworth, Birmingham, AL; special friend, Delores Merriweather, Augusta; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Brown may be viewed on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
October 31, 2020
Ike was a very kind and loving person he will always be remembered for his big ❤ RIH Love Corlis McCurdy, Alabama
Corlis McCurdy
Friend
October 31, 2020
Family, Wishing you comfort in fond memories during this time. God bless.
GUSSIE HOWARD
October 31, 2020
Dear BROWN FAMILY
My Family and I extend our prayers of faith, love, and strength. "Brother IKE," will be remembered as a Leader of Salvation and Peace.
Friends of Graduating Class of 1967, A.C. Griggs Elementary.
StraightouttaTurpinHill.
Sincerely, Roy(Lavetta) Jones, Vivian(Ron) Brooks, and Karen(John) Cain of Augusta, GA.
Vivian Brooks
Neighbor
