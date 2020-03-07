|
Ismael Rodriguez, Jr.
Martinez, Ga—1SG Ismael Rodriguez Jr., US Army Retired, 80, loving husband of 35 years to Carol Rodriguez, entered into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020,
Ismael grew up in New York City. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard and later transferred to the US Army and retired after 27 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Chapel and St Michael the Arch Angel Council 14773 of the Knights of Columbus and the Patrick Walsh Assembly 174.
In addition to his wife Carol, Ismael is survived by his sons: Ismael Rodriguez III (Kathy), Marc Rodriguez (Waiyee), Gregory Rodriguez (Jess); grandsons: Joshua Rodriguez and Joseph Rodriguez; sister: Anna Ramos (Ozzie); cousin: Jorge Santiago; and brother-in-law: Robert Hartman (Mary Lou).
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Chapel at Ft. Gordon with Fr. Claude Kisuka celebrant. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United: 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901 or K9s for Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org
