Dr. Isolde Esther Smeak
Dr. Isolde Esther Smeak
Augusta, Georgia—Dr. Isolde Esther Smeak, 90, beloved wife of the late Russell L. Smeak, entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Dr. Smeak was born in Neulusshein, Germany in 1930 to the late Willie and Erna Wagner Lohnert. While in Germany she worked as a Certified Translator and Interpreter. Dr. Smeak became a naturalized US citizen on December 4, 1969 and went on to further her education receiving a B.A. in Art/Education from Augusta College in 1974, a M.Ed. in Mental Retardation from Augusta College in 1977, an Ed.S. in Mental Retardation from Georgia Southern College in 1979, and also an Ed.D. in Special Education Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1985. She loved her work as a Licensed Professional Counselor and Special Education Behavioral Consultant and her patients loved her too for her caring and compassionate dedication to them. Dr. Smeak was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.
Dr. Smeak is survived by her children, Angie Smeak Jordon, Karl Smeak (Marygray), Lilian Smeak Deckert, and Russell H. Smeak (Myra); her sister, Ruth Umhey (Werner); her grandchildren, Christie Jordon Curry (Scott), Dylan Smeak, Shelby Smeak, Stephanie Carter, Charles Avrett, John Avrett (Loren), Rebecca Smail (Nick), and Mitchell Smeak, and by her nine great-grandchildren.
If you plan on attending the services please remember that we will be practicing social distancing and to please wear face coverings.
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
