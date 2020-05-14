Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Ivan Allen
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Ivan Allen Obituary
Ivan Allen
Grovetown, GA.—Mr. Ivan Allen entered into rest on May12, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 2 pm at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He leaves to celebrate his life: his caring wife Diane Allen; devoted parents William and Rogers Allen; loving children Ivan Trenton Allen, Tori Denise Allen, Devon Ivan Allen, Tanisha Morgan, Joshua Morgan; three grand children Khrystian Tindall , Julius Bussey and Talia Bussey, one brother, Byron (Carolyn) Allen two sisters, Tanita (Landon) Lee and Kimberly Haywood (fiancé Ryan Howell) and a host of
aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. Viewing will be held on today from 1 to 5 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
