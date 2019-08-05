|
Ivey Clark Mock, Jr.
Evans, Ga—Entered into rest Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ivey Clark Mock, Jr., 80, loving husband of 25 years to Judy Hadden Mock.
A native of Augusta, Mr. Mock was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. After high school, he attended the University of Georgia where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1962. Mr. Mock was the owner and operator of Modern Roofing and Metal Works Inc. During his career, he served in 1982 as the President of the Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association of Georgia, 1984 Honoree of the RSMCA of Georgia Torte en Facia, 1985 Boone Noblitt Award Recipient, and the 2016 RSMCA of Georgia Honorary Lifetime Member Award. Mr. Mock also served his community at the Richmond County Recreation Department, where he coached football for 25 years. He was a member of the Augusta Sertoma Club, where he served as President and was the Governor of the State of Georgia Sertoma Club in 1974. Clark loved UGA football, working at the Master's Golf Tournament as a scorer for 29 years, and riding his 1995 Gold Wing motorcycle all over the country.
In addition to his wife, family members include: sons: Ivey Clark Mock, III (Tara), Kendall Hadden (Nikki), Jake Fowler (Jenna), and James Fowler (Susie); daughters: Kim Karnes (John), and Selina Ayala; grandchildren: McKynna Underwood, Joseph Krieg, Justin Krieg, Brandon Jeffers, Michael Hays, McKenna Hopkins, Tyler Hays, Dakota Hays, Abbigail Fowler, and Chip Fowler; sister: Elizabeth Chalker; nephew: Glenn Chalker; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mike Broadway, Trey Allen, Norman Stafford, Herbert Flick, Terry Roberts, and Joe Cheek. Honorary pallbearers will be William Perkins and Ralph Newman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church Building Fund, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Augusta GA 30907 or the Augusta, 701 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
