Mr. Pinkney passed on Thursday, March 7th. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16th at Williams Grove C.O.G.I.C. in Millen, GA with Supt. K.H. Thomas officiating. He leaves to cherished memories, wife Rosa L. Pinkney; children, Kimberly T. Young, Tameka L. Young; grandchildren Sha-Nique J. Prescott and Tamera Q. Plair; one great granddaughter, Bryleigh J. Branch; his brothers, Otis Pinkney, Sr and Bobby Pinkney and a host of sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law; god-children; and a special nephew, Raymond Grier.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019