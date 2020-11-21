J. David Edwards
Martinez, GA—J. David Edwards of Martinez, Ga, age 78 entered into rest on November 19th, 2020.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., after graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, something he was both honored and proud to do, he was assigned to naval aviation. After his discharge, he began his forty-four year career in the institutional laundry and linen business. In 1982, he was recruited from Charlotte Memorial Hospital by University Hospital to be the Director of Linen services. He went on to become the Regional Textile Care Director for the V.A. Hospitals. He was highly respected throughout the industry.
He was an exceptional husband, father, step-father, brother-in-law, and uncle. His family always came first, always there, always going above and beyond. He was a very loyal and dependable friend. His hobby of golf allowed him to have some wonderful relationships and until the end was something he held dearly. He will be remembered for the love of his family, his love of animals, the love of the sea, and the game of golf.
Left to cherish his memory, are his loving and devoted wife, Ann, son Michael David Edwards (Charlotte N.C.), step-sons John Cullen Newman and Christopher Paul Newman (Austin, Texas) and 3 grandchildren.
Thank you to the family members, close friends, and neighbors for your assistance, care, and concerns shown during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness and kindness will never be forgotten. .
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to First Tee Golf of Augusta, or the Columbia County Humane Society.
The heart of a good man is the sanctuary of God in this world.
