1/1
J. David Edwards
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. David Edwards
Martinez, GA—J. David Edwards of Martinez, Ga, age 78 entered into rest on November 19th, 2020.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., after graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, something he was both honored and proud to do, he was assigned to naval aviation. After his discharge, he began his forty-four year career in the institutional laundry and linen business. In 1982, he was recruited from Charlotte Memorial Hospital by University Hospital to be the Director of Linen services. He went on to become the Regional Textile Care Director for the V.A. Hospitals. He was highly respected throughout the industry.
He was an exceptional husband, father, step-father, brother-in-law, and uncle. His family always came first, always there, always going above and beyond. He was a very loyal and dependable friend. His hobby of golf allowed him to have some wonderful relationships and until the end was something he held dearly. He will be remembered for the love of his family, his love of animals, the love of the sea, and the game of golf.
Left to cherish his memory, are his loving and devoted wife, Ann, son Michael David Edwards (Charlotte N.C.), step-sons John Cullen Newman and Christopher Paul Newman (Austin, Texas) and 3 grandchildren.
Thank you to the family members, close friends, and neighbors for your assistance, care, and concerns shown during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness and kindness will never be forgotten. .
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to First Tee Golf of Augusta, or the Columbia County Humane Society.
The heart of a good man is the sanctuary of God in this world.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez,Ga 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11-22-2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved