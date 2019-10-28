Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Rucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Fred Rucker Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Fred Rucker Sr. Obituary
Mr. J. Fred Rucker, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. J. Fred Rucker, Sr. 93, who entered into rest October 27, 2019 will be conducted Thursday at 12 noon from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Rev. J. Renaurd West celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation in Magnolia Cemetery with Veterans Honors.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or to The Sheppard Community Blood Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 29, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now