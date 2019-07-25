Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Harold Dye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Harold Dye Obituary
J. Harold Dye
Augusta, GA—Mr. J. Harold Dye, 95, beloved husband of 68 years of the late Elizabeth Welch Dye, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Patterson officiating.
Mr. Dye is survived by his granddaughter, Elizabeth K. Daniels (Charles); his great-granddaughter, Avery Daniels; and his son-in-law, Dennis J. Kearns, III. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah D. Kearns; and his 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
Mr. Dye served his country during World War II with the US Navy and worked as a Business Representative with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 283. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Dye will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Keysville Nursing home and Regency Hospice for the exceptional care given to Mr. Dye.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/26/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now