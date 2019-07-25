|
|
J. Harold Dye
Augusta, GA—Mr. J. Harold Dye, 95, beloved husband of 68 years of the late Elizabeth Welch Dye, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Patterson officiating.
Mr. Dye is survived by his granddaughter, Elizabeth K. Daniels (Charles); his great-granddaughter, Avery Daniels; and his son-in-law, Dennis J. Kearns, III. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah D. Kearns; and his 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
Mr. Dye served his country during World War II with the US Navy and worked as a Business Representative with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 283. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Dye will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Keysville Nursing home and Regency Hospice for the exceptional care given to Mr. Dye.
