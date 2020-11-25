J. L. Doolittle
Modoc, SC—J. L. Doolittle, 102, of Hwy 23 West, Modoc, SC husband of the late Sara Gable Doolittle entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.
Mr. Doolittle was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Henry L. and Nancy Rearden Doolittle. He was a retired textile worker and farmer; he was a WWII Army Veteran where he served as Platoon Sgt. in Normandy and The Battle of the Bulge. He was the recipient of the Silver Star; The Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster; The EAMET Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars; The Good Conduct Medal; The American Defense Service Medal; and The Bronze Star. He was a member of the Edgefield American Legion Post 30, and a lifetime member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as SS Superintendent for approximately 40 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Emma Jean (Rudy) Elwell; one grandchild, Troy (Elisa) Elwell; one great grandchild, Chance (Sydney) Elwell; and one great great grandchild, Bryer Elwell; one brother, Jo Jo Doolittle; two sisters, Lourie Hammond, and Clarice Dyches. He was predeceased by two brothers, Cleveland and Carey Doolittle, and one sister, Naomi Gregory.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/25/2020