Reverend J. L. Stokes entered into rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Reverend K.B. Martin, pastor, Reverend Dr. Willie Rivers, eulogist. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Second Shiloh Baptist Church, 1243 Summer Street.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019