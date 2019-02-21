|
|
Reverend J. L. Stokes entered into rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Stokes was born in Abbeville, Georgia on April 27, 1936 to the late Calvin Arthur Stokes and Georgia Reid Stokes. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Reverend Stokes graduated from Wilcox County High School. Following his studies at Fort Valley State College, he worked various jobs before entering the ministry.
On April 25, 1964, he entered into holy matrimony to the late Laura M. Stanley.
Reverend Stokes is survived by three children, Donald (Diane) of Surrency, GA, Arita (Michael) of Fayetteville, GA and Reverend Tyrone (Alicia) Stokes of Hephzibah, GA; one brother, George Lee Stokes, Macon, GA; three sisters-in-law, Reba Stokes, Augusta, GA, Mazie Stokes, Cleveland, OH and Carolyn J. Smith, Augusta, GA; one faithful brother-in-law, Eric C. Stanley, Augusta, GA; an adoptive son, Reverend Curtis (Yolanda) Williams, Augusta, GA; and adoptive goddaughter, Adrienne Dunbar, Augusta, GA; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Reverend K.B. Martin, pastor, Reverend Dr. Willie Rivers, eulogist. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Second Shiloh Baptist Church, 1243 Summer Street.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019