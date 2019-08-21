|
J. S. Wells
Dearing, GA—Mr. Joseph Sterling Wells, Jr., 80, of Iron Hill Rd., entered into rest August 20, 2019.
Mr. Wells, born in Sparta, Georgia, grew up in Hancock County, but lived most of his life in McDuffie County, was the son of the late Sterling Wells and the late Mary Smith Wells. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Knox-Rivers Construction for many years and retired from Reeves Construction. Mr. Wells was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wells was predeceased by his wife, Turlene Wells; brothers, Glenn Wells, and Randall Wells; and sister, Florence Thigpen.
Survivors include his sons, Ronnie Wells (Paula), Michael Wells (Janet), and Wayne Wells: daughters, Terry Tapley, Ann Birchfield, and Jennifer Thompson (Mike); brothers, Hugh Wells, Allen Wells, David Wells and Tony Wells; sisters Jeanette English, Joyce Newsome, Linda Reese, Karen Whitaker, and Debbie Burton; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. J.S. Wells, Jr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019