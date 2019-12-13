|
Ja'Brie Dominguez
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ja'Brie S. Dominguez, son of James Crane III and India Dominguez, entered into rest Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Church of Christ, 120 Grace Street, with Pastor Carl L. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends, Monday from 5 to 7pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - December 22, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019