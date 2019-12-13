Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
120 Grace Street
Ja'Brie Dominguez Obituary
Ja'Brie Dominguez
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ja'Brie S. Dominguez, son of James Crane III and India Dominguez, entered into rest Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Church of Christ, 120 Grace Street, with Pastor Carl L. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends, Monday from 5 to 7pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - December 22, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
