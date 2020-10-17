Jack B. Kennedy, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Jack Bonds Kennedy, Sr., beloved husband of Annette C. Kennedy for 59 years, ascended into heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 16, 2020.
A native of Augusta, GA, Jack was born to the late L.B. Kennedy and Sara Bowdoin Kennedy on June 13, 1941. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his two sons: Jeffrey S. Kennedy (Mary) of Aiken, SC and Kevin W. Kennedy (Ale) of Clemson, SC; daughter-in-law: Kristin H. Kennedy; grandchildren: Alexandra Hinson (Shaun), Meghan Kennedy, Frannie Kennedy, and Jackson Kennedy; great grandchildren: Isabella Kopel, Emma Hinson, and Charlotte Hinson; and step-granddaughters: Claire Turner and Katie Turner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jack Bonds Kennedy, Jr., and brother, William Bowdoin Kennedy.
Following schooling at William Robinson Elementary, Langford Junior High and Academy of Richmond County, Jack took courses at Augusta Technical College and obtained his HVAC Contractor's license. When his father opened Village Hardware at Daniel Village in Augusta in 1956, Jack worked there after school. He later became president until closing in 1983.
Being a "Jack of All Trades", one of his proudest accomplishments was the renovation of the historic Rosemary Hall in North Augusta in 1983-84. He later was employed at Dressel Electrical Company as an industrial electrician; worked 22 years with Pryor's KFC Franchise in restaurant equipment; and 5 years with the Richmond County Board of Education. Jack had a hard time asking anyone for help but he loved assisting people with their HVAC needs along with just about anything anyone ever needed.
Jack was a lifetime member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, having served on committees, a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class, and a member of the Audio Team for many years. He was a volunteer for GAP Ministries and the Golden Harvest Food Bank Masters Table. He was an avid reader, history buff and had an incredible knowledge of trivia. Jack loved his family, his friends, and his country, having served our country in the Georgia National Guard, but more importantly, Jack loved the Lord. He was indeed a kind and faithful servant.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family memorial service will be held at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with the Rev. Robert F. Hunt and Rev. Nadine Ellsworth-Moran officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 or to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909.
