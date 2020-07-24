Jack Bell Hatcher
Harlem, Georgia—Jack Bell Hatcher, 99, loving husband of Minette Cass Hatcher, entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
Jack was the son of the late Hulon Hatcher and Elizabeth Bell Hatcher, both were prominent members of Harlem from the early years of the renowned "Hatcher Store", the first true mall in Columbia County. Jack spent most of his life in Harlem, excluding his time spent in World War II overseas or at University Of Georgia or for the time he lived in Augusta. Jack was a bachelor until he married Minette Cass Hatcher some 43 years ago. Both loved to travel and he enjoyed showing the world to Minette.
He graduated from the University of Georgia and became the first Civil Comptroller at Fort Gordon and then later retired and became head of the Fort Gordon Credit Union until his final retirement. Jack's life has always been full with his many interests in life. He was a master gardener and created many varieties of Orchids, and maintained a large vegetable garden all his life. He was an avid horseman in his younger years. Jack has been a vibrant member of the Harlem community and is a member of the Harlem United Methodist Church, Harlem Garden Club, and the Orchid Society, as well as many other groups.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Minette Cass Hatcher; a step-son, Cass Ingram (Noel); two granddaughters, Ashley Ingram Moak (Robert) and Sarah Ingram Dressel (Brandon); one grandson, Russell J. Ingram (Alina); five great-granddaughters, Anslee, Molly, Caroline, Hannah Grace, and Gray Lily; his sister, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hatcher Davenport and her children, Dan Davenport, David Davenport and Dee Davenport James. Jack was preceded in death by a step-son, Bob Ingram.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Harlem United Methodist Church, PO Box 39, Harlem, GA 30814 or to the Harlem Memorial Cemetery Fund.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2019 in Harlem Memorial Cemetery, with the Reverend David Cooper officiating.
