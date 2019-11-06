Home

Jack "Jw" Chance


1935 - 2019
Jack "Jw" Chance Obituary
Jack "JW" Chance
Alexander, GA—Mr. Jack "JW" Chance, 84, entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the University Hospital. Mr. Chance was born in Burke County, was a longtime resident of McBean, GA before retiring to his home place in Alexander. Mr. Chance retired from the Augusta Newsprint after 30 plus years and was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis, holding rank as Sergeant. Mr. Chance was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, the NRA, and was an avid Hunter and Fisherman.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jackie DeLaigle Chance; his daughters, Karen Davis of McBean, Susan Chance of Augusta, and Pam Johnson and husband Dennis of Wrens; his step-grandchildren, Darian Johnson and Brenna Johnson; and his fur baby, Victor.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Sharpe officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardis Baptist Cemetery. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
