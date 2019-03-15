|
Jack David Tapley, 72, of Lee County, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Tapley was born in Augusta, GA to the late Jack and Blanche Tapley. He served in the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment in the US Army, much of his service time was spent in Germany. He moved to Albany, GA in 1979 to work at Miller Brewing and remained there for the next 26 years. He was a member of Fleming Lodge #718 F&AM of Augusta, GA, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason In the Valley of Albany, and a member of Hasan Shriners.
Survivors include his sons, Gerald Wayne Tapley, Augusta, GA, Phillip Shyloh Tapley, Gastonia, NC, David Jorden Tapley, Lee County and a grandson Jackson James Patrick Tapley.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30am on Monday at Mathews Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019