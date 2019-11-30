Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd
North Augusta, SC 29841
803-278-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Edward Harrison


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Edward Harrison Obituary
Jack Edward Harrison
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Jack Edward Harrison, 79, husband of Joan Boyd Harrison, entered into rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Williams and Rev. Frank Hyder officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Harrison was a member of Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church. Following his six year service in the US Navy, Mr. Harrison began his career as an electrical contractor and was formerly an active member of the .
Additional survivors include four sons, Kevin Harrison (Lyn), Craig Harrison (Brandy), James Harrison and Jack Harrison, Jr.; six daughters, Susan Powell (Randy), Debbie Maney (Kim), Melinda Price (Mack), Denise Craven (Ralph), Gail Clayton and Kelly Webster (Stewart); two sisters, Germa Porter and Barbara Cox; 26 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Maney, Taylor Harrison, Collin Harrison, Justin Craven, Jacob Craven, Lee Corbin, Jonathan Corbin, Tripp Harrison, Kyler Murray and Keyton Seamon.
Memorials may be made to Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church, 170 Church Rd. Beech Island, SC 29842.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -