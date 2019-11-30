|
|
Jack Edward Harrison
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Jack Edward Harrison, 79, husband of Joan Boyd Harrison, entered into rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Williams and Rev. Frank Hyder officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Harrison was a member of Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church. Following his six year service in the US Navy, Mr. Harrison began his career as an electrical contractor and was formerly an active member of the .
Additional survivors include four sons, Kevin Harrison (Lyn), Craig Harrison (Brandy), James Harrison and Jack Harrison, Jr.; six daughters, Susan Powell (Randy), Debbie Maney (Kim), Melinda Price (Mack), Denise Craven (Ralph), Gail Clayton and Kelly Webster (Stewart); two sisters, Germa Porter and Barbara Cox; 26 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Maney, Taylor Harrison, Collin Harrison, Justin Craven, Jacob Craven, Lee Corbin, Jonathan Corbin, Tripp Harrison, Kyler Murray and Keyton Seamon.
Memorials may be made to Historic Beech Island First Baptist Church, 170 Church Rd. Beech Island, SC 29842.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019