Jack Harold Stephens
Augusta , Georgia —Jack Harold Stephens, husband of Mrs. Jacqueline Stephens entered into rest Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Waynesboro, Georgia.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.