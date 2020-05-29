Jack Harold Stephens
1935 - 2020
Jack Harold Stephens
Augusta , Georgia —Jack Harold Stephens, husband of Mrs. Jacqueline Stephens entered into rest Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Waynesboro, Georgia.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
