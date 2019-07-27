|
|
Jack J. Steinberg
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jack J. Steinberg, 88, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Mr. Steinberg was a lifelong Augusta resident, where he was self-employed and owned his own business, Steinberg & Associates Accounting. Prior to this he was the President and CEO of the Burke Manufacturing Co. in Waynesboro, GA. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, and a member of the GA Association of Professional Accountants, National Society of Accountants, National Association of Tax Preparers, Former President of the Federation of Jewish Charities, member of the Jewish Community Center, former member of the Waynesboro GA Rotary Club, member of AGS Rotary Club, and Founding President of the Augusta Jewish Museum. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Steinberg is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Sarah Steinberg; wives, Sue K. Steinberg and Carol V. Steinberg; granddaughter, Talia F. Agler; brother, M.K. Steinberg; and sister, Gloria Luntz. Survivors include his daughter, Mindy S. Agler and her husband, Rabbi Richard Agler, of Tavernier, FL; step-children, Jenny Jarrard of Dallas, TX, and James Jarrard and his wife Karen, of Eastman, GA; brother, Stanley "Mickey" Steinberg and his wife, Marilyn, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jesse Agler and his wife, Tovah, and Sarah Agler, and great-grandson Jonah, and step-grandchildren, Chris Jarrard and A.J. Jarrard.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Jack Steinberg's honor to the Augusta Jewish Museum, P.O. Box 14279, Augusta, GA 30909.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30904, with Rabbis David Sirull and Robert Klensin officiating. Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Rd. is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019