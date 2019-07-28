Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
More Obituaries for Jack Steinberg
Jack J. Steinberg


1930 - 2019
Jack J. Steinberg Obituary
Jack J. Steinberg
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jack J. Steinberg, 88, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Mr. Steinberg was a lifelong Augusta resident, where he was self-employed and owned his own business, Steinberg & Associates Accounting. Prior to this he, his wife Sue, and brother, M.K. Steinberg, owned and operated Burke Manufacturing Co. in Waynesboro, GA. He was a graduate of Richmond Academy of Augusta and the University of Georgia. He was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in Augusta. He was an Enrolled Agent, and a member of the GA Association of Professional Accountants, National Society of Accountants, and National Association of Tax Preparers. Mr. Steinberg was a former President of the Augusta Federation of Jewish Charities, an active member of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Congregation Children of Israel, and the Augusta Jewish Community Center. He belonged to Rotary Clubs in both Waynesboro and Augusta, and was very proud to be the Founding President of the Augusta Jewish Museum. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Steinberg is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Sarah Steinberg; wives, Sue K. Steinberg and Carol V. Steinberg; granddaughter, Talia F. Agler; brother, M.K. Steinberg; and sister, Gloria Luntz. Survivors include his daughter, Mindy S. Agler (Rabbi Richard) of Tavernier, FL; step-children, Jenny (Steve McKeown) Jarrard of Plano, TX, and James (Karen) Jarrard of Warner Robins, GA; brother, Stanley "Mickey" (Marilyn) Steinberg of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jesse (Tovah) Agler and Sarah Agler, and great-grandson Jonah Agler, all of San Diego, CA; and step-grandchildren, Chris Jarrard and A.J. (Ashley)Jarrard, and step-grandson Colton Jarrard. He was a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Steinberg was an engaging story teller, and loved to share his wealth of information about family and Augusta history. He was a very generous and caring man to all who knew him. The family would like to thank MYD Services of Augusta for their excellent care of Mr. Steinberg, particularly David Day, Lylah, Tina, Edna, and Tonya, as well as St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Jack Steinberg's memory to the Augusta Jewish Museum, P.O. Box 14279, Augusta, GA 30909.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30904, with Rabbis David Sirull and Robert Klensin officiating. Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Rd. is handling the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/29/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 29, 2019
