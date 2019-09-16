The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Jack Joseph Mulligan Obituary
Jack Joseph Mulligan
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jack Joseph Mulligan, 96, entered into rest Monday, September, 16, 2019.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. He enjoyed his long career selling lumber and retired as Vice President at Mulherin Lumber Company. He enjoyed golf at Westlake Country Club where he developed many friendships on the course. Jack proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII.
Family members include his nephews, John W. Nixon, Jr. and James Francis Nixon (Barbara), and niece, Rebecca N. Davis (Phinizy). He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Rebecca Mulligan, sister, Helen Mulligan Nixon, brother, Lt. James F. Mulligan, Jr., and cousin, Charles Hooper.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Magnolia Cemetery with Fr. Mike Ingram officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019
