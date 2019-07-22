Home

Jack Kyle Smith Obituary
Jack Kyle Smith
Dearing, GA—Mr. Jack Kyle Smith, 33, entered into rest July 21, 2019.
Mr. Smith was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, the son of the late Jack Vincent Smith and Linda Gilbert Smith. He graduated from Thomson High School and was an Iron Worker with the Local #709. Mr. Smith was a Catholic by faith and loved hunting, fishing, and playing the guitar.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Michelle "Niki" Smith; son, Alexander Smith; mother, Linda Smith; and sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Smith all of Dearing, GA.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jack Kyle Smith.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019
