McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Jack Luke


1950 - 2019
Jack Luke Obituary
Jack Luke
Augusta, Georgia—Jack W. Luke, 69, entered into rest October 19, 2019. Jack a native of Augusta, Georgia was a Master Carpenter and a Baptist. He was a Veteran of the US Marines.
Survivors include his brother Alton E. Luke, Jr. (Patricia); and is preceded in death by his parents Alton E. Luke, Sr., and Myrtis DeLoach Luke and son Toby Luke.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Grovetown, Georgia at 1:00 pm.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
