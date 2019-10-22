|
Jack Luke
Augusta, Georgia—Jack W. Luke, 69, entered into rest October 19, 2019. Jack a native of Augusta, Georgia was a Master Carpenter and a Baptist. He was a Veteran of the US Marines.
Survivors include his brother Alton E. Luke, Jr. (Patricia); and is preceded in death by his parents Alton E. Luke, Sr., and Myrtis DeLoach Luke and son Toby Luke.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Grovetown, Georgia at 1:00 pm.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019
