Jack Palmer
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Jack Palmer entered into rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include; his sisters, Jean Palmer, Johnnye Hansford, niece, Tiesheca Rainsford; nephews, Antwan Rainsford, Ronald Rainsford, and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019