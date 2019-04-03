The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Stewart


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Stewart Obituary
Jack Stewart, 88, entered into rest March 29, 2019, was the son of the late Walter and Katie Parish Stewart.

Jack was born in Jefferson County, Georgia. He lived most of his life in Martinez and was the owner of THAP Corporation as a plumbing contractor.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel. Visitation to begin at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:00 pm. Reverend Brandon Fulmer officiating, burial will follow.

Survivors include his son, Ricky Stewart, daughters Cindy Steed (Gregg), Cathy Stewart, brothers James Stewart and Charlie Stewart, sisters Betty Shirey and Lucy Stewart. Five grandchildren Tiffany Hernandez (JD), Jared Reece (Nicole), Jennifer Detchmendy, Derrick Stewart (Abby), Matthew Stewart. Four great grandchildren Brittany Edmonds, Gabriel & Alayna Hernandez, Jackson Stewart and a host of other relatives and friends. One special longtime friend Edith Rachels.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now