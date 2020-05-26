|
Jack Williams
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Jack Williams entered into rest on May 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Survivors are his daughter, T'erra Williams; his son, Lapeir Henderson; sister, Gwendolyn (Stanley) Williams; brothers, Tommy Williams, Donald (Audrey) Williams, Ray (Teresa) Williams, Bruce (Mary) Willliams; six grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/26/2020
