Jack Wilson II
Augusta, GA—– Entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Mr. Jack Wade Wilson II, 59, loving husband of Nicole Waters Wilson.
Jack was a life-long resident of the Augusta area and longtime caddie at the Augusta National. One of his proudest achievements was being able to caddie in the first annual Augusta National Women's Amateur for Yuka Saso who finished T3. Jack was passionate about golf and was known as "Doctor Jack" among his colleagues.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his beloved daughters: Ashlyn and Alexandra Wilson; grandchildren Peyton and Paisley Beasley; father: Jack Wilson (Dianne); sister: Angela W. Johnson; brother: Michael Wilson; stepsisters: Dawn Haygood (Steve) and Deborah Costa (Cliff); and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gail Hillis Wilson.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Melissa Willis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Jack, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Tee of Augusta or The America Society of Addiction Medicine.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 5/13/2020 & Thursday 5/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 13 to May 14, 2020