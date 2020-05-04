Home

Jackie Flynn Obituary
Jackie Flynn
Augusta, GA—Jackie Flynn, 87, wife of the late John T. Flynn, entered into rest Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
For her full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/05/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020
