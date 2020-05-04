|
Jackie Flynn
Augusta, GA—Jackie Flynn, 87, wife of the late John T. Flynn, entered into rest Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
