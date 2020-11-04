Jackson "Jack" Glenn Smallwood Jr.
Thomson, GA—Jack Glenn Smallwood, Jr., 60, of Thomson, GA entered into rest Monday, November 02, 2020 at his home.
Jack was a native of Greene County, GA but grew up most of his life in Warren County. He was the son of the late Jackson Glenn Smallwood Sr. and the late Dorothy Huff Smallwood. Mr. Smallwood graduated Salutatorian from Warrenton High School. Jack worked for numerous newspapers, the Warrenton Clipper, Jefferson Reporter and the McDuffie Progress. Mr. Smallwood had a passion for sports which then led him to coaching little league baseball in Warren County and soccer, softball and baseball in McDuffie County. Jack loved volunteering, he was a volunteer for the Panhandle Fire Department and also the band program for Thomson High School. Mr. Smallwood was presently working for Georgia Iron Works close to 38 years as a Foundry Employee Teamleader but had previously worked at Walmart and Wheeland Foundry in Warrenton. Jack was an avid Nascar fan and loved going to the races with his son Tommy and daughter Camille. He loved traveling to the mountains and beach, but especially loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Amanda Hobbs Smallwood; two daughters, Mandy Brantley(Johnny) and Camille Smallwood(Cameron); a son, Tommy Smallwood(Marie); four grandchildren, Tripp Brantley, Jackson Brantley, Oren Smallwood, and Henry Brantley; a sister in law Sandra Cloud(Nick); and a special aunt, Brenda McDonald. He was a member of Dearing Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Zoar United Methodist Church, with Pastors Michael Timmerman and Faye Burgamy officiating. Honorary Pall Bearers will be co-workers from GIW.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Jack Glenn Smallwood Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/5/2020