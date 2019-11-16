Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Ley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Theodore "Jack" Ley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Theodore "Jack" Ley Obituary
Jacob "Jack" Theodore Ley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jacob "Jack" Theodore Ley, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2019.
Mr. Ley was a veteran and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church on Washington Road.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, June E. Ley. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Lariscy Ley; sister-in-law, Vicky Linsalata Vaughn; nephew, Jimmie Vaughn; niece, Rebecca Vaughn Carter; grandson, Carter Smith; stepsons, Steve Lariscy (Mary Beth) and David Lariscy (Leanne); and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church on Washington Road.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road is handling the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/17/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -