Jacob "Jack" Theodore Ley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jacob "Jack" Theodore Ley, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2019.
Mr. Ley was a veteran and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church on Washington Road.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, June E. Ley. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Lariscy Ley; sister-in-law, Vicky Linsalata Vaughn; nephew, Jimmie Vaughn; niece, Rebecca Vaughn Carter; grandson, Carter Smith; stepsons, Steve Lariscy (Mary Beth) and David Lariscy (Leanne); and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church on Washington Road.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road is handling the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019