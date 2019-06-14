|
|
Mrs. Jacqueline A. Johnson-Whitmore, 76, entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence.
Her funeral and interment services will be held in Little Rock, AK under the direction of Ruffin and Jarrett Funeral Home. Her local visitation will be held at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
She was born February 5, 1943 in Queens, NY to Dennis and Catherine Johnson. The family moved to Providence, RI where she was raised and completed elementary and secondary education. She later completed her education at Johnson and Wales College in Providence. She was employed as the administrative assistant to Mayor Vincent Cienci of Providence and was acting director O.I.C. Small Business Development Center and also managed Omni Development Housing. After relocating to Appling, GA in 1994, she managed the Bon Air Apartments and later took an Asset Manager position with the Augusta Housing Authority until her retirement.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Rufus W. Whitmore, Jr.; her niece, Delinda Johnson of Providence, RI; step-daughters, Janett Hines of Las Vegas, NV and Keyma Fanniel (Terrell) of Bollingbrook, IL; step-son Bryan Whitmore of Houston, TX and a host of grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019