Jacqueline "Jackie" Brown
Martinez, GA—Jacqueline "Jackie" Brown, 70, wife of 30 years to G. David Brown, Jr., entered into rest Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Brandon Wilde Pavillion.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Brown, daughter of the late Betty Ogle Capstack and Franklin E. Capstack, was born in Mansfield, OH. She retired as a Quality Inspector from Quebec World.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Todd Franklin Kocher (Alicia), Terri Kocher Lauletta (Mike), and Travis Alan Kocher (Kim); her step children, Melissa Berkman (Mike), Angie Brown, Bobby Brown, and Becki Beagles (Walker); her brothers, Ernie Johnson and Mike Johnson; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020