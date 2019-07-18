|
|
Jacqueline Elizabeth Whitfield, 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019 at her residence, wife of the late Ralph Franklin Whitfield.
She was a native of Benson, NC, and has lived in Augusta since 1965 and was a member of Fleming Christian Church. She was retired from Columbia County Board of Education as a Bus Driver.
A devout Christian, loving wife and wonderful mother, she adored her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph Whitfield and his wife Ashley; Zachary Whitfield, Blake Clark; daughters, Marcie Whitfield; Julie Kovalski; brother, Craig Barefoot; three grandchildren, Whitney, Sean, Michael; and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Waylon and Frances Barefoot; son, Steve Whitfield; brother, David Barefoot; sister, Gwendolyn Barefoot and one grandson, Brandon.
A memorial service will be at McNeill Funeral Home Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Oscar Whiteside officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019