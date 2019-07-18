Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
Jacqueline Elizabeth Whitfield


1957 - 2019
Jacqueline Elizabeth Whitfield Obituary
Jacqueline Elizabeth Whitfield, 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019 at her residence, wife of the late Ralph Franklin Whitfield.

She was a native of Benson, NC, and has lived in Augusta since 1965 and was a member of Fleming Christian Church. She was retired from Columbia County Board of Education as a Bus Driver.

A devout Christian, loving wife and wonderful mother, she adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Whitfield and his wife Ashley; Zachary Whitfield, Blake Clark; daughters, Marcie Whitfield; Julie Kovalski; brother, Craig Barefoot; three grandchildren, Whitney, Sean, Michael; and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Waylon and Frances Barefoot; son, Steve Whitfield; brother, David Barefoot; sister, Gwendolyn Barefoot and one grandson, Brandon.

A memorial service will be at McNeill Funeral Home Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Oscar Whiteside officiating.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019
