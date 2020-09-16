Jacqueline "Jackie" Glisson
Waynesboro, GA—Jacqueline D. Glisson, (Jackie) age 82, widow of J. L. Glisson, went to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The celebration of her life will be at Rosemont Baptist Church Friday, September 18 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Wes Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Quiet Acres, 999 Spread Oak Road Keysville, GA. The family will receive friends at the church two hours prior to the service.
In addition to her husband, Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, George Roland Dunn and Mary Susan Peel Dunn.
She leaves great memories with her family, children, Rolene G Rowell, Cheryl G Sears (Mickey), J Elaine McWhorter (Bill) and Jay Glisson (Lori), six grandchildren, Dustin Rowell (Channing), Chris Stewart (Amy), Ray McClellan (Ashlie), Tina Hundley, Jaylon Glisson and Anslie Glisson, seven great grandchildren, Addison and Tucker McClellan, Haley Kate Hadley, Bailey and Elin Rowell, Ames and Ally Stewart, her brother in law, Robert F Glisson and nephews Robert F Glisson Jr (Carla) and Bill Glisson (Betsy) and many other family members.
Pallbearers will be Chris Stewart, Ray McClellan, Dustin Rowell, Jaylon Glisson, Robert F Glisson Jr, Bill Glisson, Will Glisson and David Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sunshine Sunday School Class, the "Bridge Ladies" at Waynesboro Country Club, Judy Hankinson, Betty Jenkins, Genie Fulcher, Rosemary Tinley, and Norma Deyaert.
Friends may call at the home of Jackie Glisson 1191 Spread Oak Road Keysville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to: Rosemont Baptist Church "Vision Fund" 522 US Hwy 25, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
DeLoach–McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
