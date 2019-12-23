|
|
Jacqueline Robinson
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, December 22, 2019, Mrs. Jacqueline Bixler Robinson, 90, loving wife of the late Robert A. "Peg" Robinson.
Jackie was a member of The Hill Baptist Church, where she was Minister of Music for 25 years, taught Sunday school, and was active in Interfaith Hospitality. She was a music educator at the Academy of Richmond County and taught private voice lessons for many years. Mrs. Robinson loved her Lord and her music.
Family members include her daughters: Donna R. Deal (Dr. J. Benjamin Deal) and Kay R. Hester (William A. Hester); grandchildren: Dr. R. Tyson Deal (Heather), B. Bradford Deal (Karla), and Jeffrey Todd Hester; great grandchildren: Judson Benjamin Deal II, John Bradford Deal, and Ellyson Brooks Deal; and sister: Josephine Bixler Good (Amos).
The graveside service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Gordon Robinson and Pastor Ron Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Baptist Church, 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
