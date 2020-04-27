|
|
Jacqueline Sapp
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jacqueline Doss (Bell) Sapp, 77, entered into rest Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Jackie was born in West Point, NY and has lived in Augusta for many years. She attended Augusta College and obtained an Associate's Degree. She retired from Castleberry's after 25 years of loyal service and was a member of Martinez United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing and music. She was a loving mother, Granny, GaGa, and friend.
Family members include her sons: Drew Sapp and his wife Jennifer, and Russell Sapp; and grandchildren: Zachary Sapp (Ashley), Joshua Sapp (Chelsi), special granddaughter Emily Sapp, Ethan Sapp, Cadence Sapp, and Braden Sapp; and three great grandchildren: Paisley, Ella, and Corbyn.
Jackie will always be remembered for her love of family, her faith for the Lord, and her uplifting fighting spirit over the last twenty years due to illness. She was a band mom for the Butler Bulldog Marching Band from 1979-1986, and was proud to be a volunteer at JD Lever Elementary School. She loved music of all genres and Van Halen was one of her favorite bands. She sang with the voice of an angel and sang for all her grandchildren who fondly hold on to those memories. Jackie truly was a southern bell, via New York and always stood up for those she believed in. She will always be loved, missed, and remembered.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinez United Methodist Church, 3614 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020